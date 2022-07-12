Mumbai youth feared drowned in Bhushi dam
A 19-year-old youth from Mumbai, who visited Lonavla with his friends for a picnic, is feared drowned in the Bhushi dam reservoir on Monday evening, officials said.
According to his friends, the youth slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming.
The Lonavla police identified the youth as Sahil Saroj (19), from Vile Parle.
According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom. He had come with a group of around 250 students along with teachers of a private class.
The group arrived in four buses and visited the Bhushi dam, which started overflowing last week after heavy rainfall in the region. By around 6:30 pm, the police received a call informing them about the drowning incident.
The police team reached the spot and till the time of going to press, efforts were on to search Saroj with the help of local groups.
Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubal said, two members of the group, including Saroj, went inside 1-2 kilometres in a jungle area which is prohibited for tourists. “Saroj with his friend were at the top of a waterfall located behind the dam when he slipped, fell and is feared drowned. His friends returned and informed the teacher.”
A search operation was underway with the help of local trekking groups.
Bhushi dam, which fills up after the onset of monsoon, annually attracts a large number of tourists from Pune and Mumbai. Despite repeated warnings after several deaths at Bhushi dam, many picnic-goers often turn a blind eye to the risk involved in entering the water.
The administration has erected warning signboards to discourage enthusiastic tourists from venturing into the water
-
UPPSC Initiative: Now ex-judges, army officers to also serve on PCS interview boards
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has implemented a big change in the interview board of its most prestigious recruitment exam— the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam commonly known as PCS. Earlier, only those working as subject experts (professors from big educational institutions) as well as former and serving IAS and IPS officers were called as members of the interview board. But now the scope of the interview board members has been extended.
-
Mayor’s daughter-in-law dies by suicide in Alandi; 3 booked
The daughter-in-law of the mayor of Alandi Municipal Council died by suicide on Sunday evening. She was married to mayor's son six months back, said police. The victim's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been booked for abetment of suicide. Police suspect it is a case of dowry. A case has been registered under Section 304 (b),306, 498(a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests were made in the case till late in the evening.
-
Ludhiana: 45 booked for protesting outside MLA’s house
The Sadar police on Monday booked at least 45 people for staging a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar on Sunday. Residents of ward number 31 had staged the protest over disruptions in power supply and scarcity of potable water in the area. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand.
-
Woman poisons three kids, self in U.P.’s Hamirpur; all in hospital
A woman allegedly poisoned her three kids aged between 7 and 11 years before consuming it herself over some family dispute in Hamirpur district on Monday, police said. Their neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after spotting the kids in an unconscious state, they added. All of them were under treatment, the police said. The police were further probing the case, Station house officer, Sadar Kotwali added.
-
Ludhiana: Teen found 4 months pregnant, 2 booked for rape
After a 17-year-old girl from Ludhiana was found four months pregnant, two unidentified men have been booked for gang-raping her. The girl said that her family had gone for a vacation to Manali in March and she had chosen to stay back in the city. She added that had taken her pet dog out for a walk in a park on March 7, when two unidentified men overpowered, sedated and gangraped her.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics