Mundhwa land controversy: Three-member IGR panel likely to submit report today

The three-member committee appointed by the inspector general of registration (IGR) to investigate alleged irregularities in the ₹300-crore Mundhwa land deal is set to submit its findings on Tuesday. The panel was formed earlier this month amid questions over the legality of the land transfer and the involvement of multiple parties. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Led by the joint inspector general of stamps and registration, the inquiry team has concluded its review and is preparing to present the report to IGR Ravindra Binavade.

A senior officer said the report was initially scheduled for Monday. “It was to be submitted today, but since the IGR was in Delhi, the panel will now place the report before him tomorrow,” the officer explained.

The panel was formed earlier this month amid questions over the legality of the land transfer and the involvement of multiple parties. The case has attracted significant attention because one of the firms linked to the transaction is controlled by NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.

The IGR probe will also contribute to a parallel inquiry by a six-member committee headed by additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, which is examining procedural lapses and the manner in which the land was transferred.

Officials said the findings of both committees will help determine whether further action, including departmental or legal proceedings, is necessary.