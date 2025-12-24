PUNE: The police custody of Sheetal Tejwani – alleged accused in the Mundhwa land case – has been extended till December 27 to allow further investigation. She was produced before the judicial magistrate first class court at Paud on Tuesday. Mundhwa land scam: Sheetal Tejwani’s police custody extended till December 27

The police informed the court that Tejwani’s office aide, Chandrakant Vitthal Tikhe, described as her ‘office boy’ had signed crucial documents including affidavits, declarations and power of attorney papers on behalf of Amadea Enterprises LLP. Investigators said that these signatures effectively made Tikhe a de facto participant in the transaction. The Bavdhan police are examining the nature of dealings between Tejwani and her aide, including document preparation and circulation.

The case relates to the alleged illegal sale of 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa – originally belonging to the Indian Botanical Survey Department – to Amadea Enterprises LLP. The firm’s partnership includes Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Investigators allege that the transaction bypassed several crores in stamp duty, causing significant financial loss to the state.

Based on these allegations, the Bavdhan police have registered cases against Tejwani Suryavanshi, company director Digvijay Patil, and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the police submitted documents related to power of attorney transactions between Tejwani and Parth Pawar. These documents were earlier made public by social activist Anjali Damania and Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar, who claimed that every page of the power of attorney bears Parth Pawar’s signature. They also alleged the existence of WhatsApp conversations between Parth Pawar and Tejwani. The police told the court that these materials have now been taken on record as part of the investigation.

Senior inspector Anil Vibhute said, “Recent disclosures by RTI activists have widened the scope of the probe. Tejwani Suryavanshi has not fully cooperated so far and will be questioned in detail on these aspects.” The investigators also intend to examine payments made to lawyers for document-related work, and how the documents were circulated on social media.

Government lawyer Nitin Adagle sought an extension of Tejwani’s police custody, which the court granted.