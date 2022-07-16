Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city’s journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. This gaping hole will now be a U-turn for vehicles going towards Aundh.
The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of Anil Bhosale, a former member of the legislative assembly, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
“We received a letter seeking permission to dismantle part of the mural at the underpass from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) which has undertaken the Metro work from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. There was an inspection done with the DCP traffic and PMRDA officials,” said an official from the special projects department requesting anonymity.
“We have removed 12 panels of the murals from the complete span. Nothing has been destroyed. We have kept them in a secured place and they will be reinstalled after the construction of the Metro,” said Vivek Kharvadkar, PMRDA.
He added, “As the metro work moves ahead on Ganeshkhind road, we will be stopping the intersection turn from Aundh towards Ganeshkhind road, right turn towards Hare Krishna mandir, Model Colony. Instead, vehicles will have to proceed straight until the Agriculture College bridge whereupon we have created a free right turn at the underpass for those who wish to go towards Hare Krishna Mandir, Model Colony.”
Shrikant Nagpure, a commuter, said, “I drive regularly to Deep Bangla Chowk via Model Colony for work, but with this diversion, it is going to be a costly affair, for that means two extra kilometres just for a turn and it is very tiring and stressful for my age. The traffic will not cease to exist instead it will be more chaotic.”
Vivek Velankar, RTI activist, “The planning for the diversion is not done properly and it is a wastage of public money. When they make such traffic changes they should consult the public before taking any such a decision.”
-
SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre. The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
-
Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials. “I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at Rs 90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
-
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
-
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
-
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
