Murder puts spotlight on absence of CCTVs, police patrolling on Taljai hills

The murder of a youth on Thursday at Taljai hills has underlined the risk that walkers, joggers and visitors to the green belt face and need for CCTV surveillance and regular police patrolling.

At least six incidents of robbery and loot have taken place at Taljai and other hills in the city frequented by residents who are targeted at isolated spots by robbers, drug addicts and history sheeters.

Meanwhile, the Sahakarnagar police have arrested two persons and detained two minors in connection with the brutal murder of Sahil Changdeo Kasbe (19) at Taljai hills on Thursday. Police investigation has revealed that the murder took place as the former girlfriend of one of the assailants had become friendly with the deceased.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sushma Chavan said that one of the minors has three criminal cases lodged against him under IPC Sections 380, 324 and 326.

“The girl who accompanied Kasbe was in a relationship with one of the accused who is a close aide of the main accused juvenile,” Sushma said.

A college student was assaulted by knife-wielding men at Hanuman Tekdi near Symbiosis College on October 22 and robbed of gold ring. The accused are still at large. In March 2022, a government employee and his female friend on a stroll at Pashan hills were looted by three persons and forced to make digital transfers of ₹76,000. A gold chain worth ₹30,000 belonging to a 30-year-old woman walker was snatched atop Taljai hills in February 2021.

Social activist and sportsperson Raj Singh said, “Regular police patrolling and CCTV camera surveillance on Taljai and other hills in the area will help check crime.”

Anushree Banerjee, a regular walker on Pashan hills, said. “The hills have several isolated spots used by drug addicts and criminals. Policing is concentrated in populated areas, but green pockets are ignored. Authorities should take steps to keep green belts safe for residents.”