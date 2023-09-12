News / Cities / Pune News / Muslim community demands arrest of those involved in violence

Muslim community demands arrest of those involved in violence

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 12, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The community members gathered outside the district government hospital on Tuesday raising slogans for arrest of Pawaskar for allegedly stoking communal hatred in the region aimed at dividing the two communities

Pune: Members of Muslim community have demanded the arrest of those involved in the Satara violence, including a right-wing leader and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra vice-president Vikram Pawaskar.

It was only after the police assured that additional statements in connection with the murder will be recorded and requests of community elders that the members relented and agreed for the burial. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The community members gathered outside the district government hospital on Tuesday raising slogans for arrest of Pawaskar for allegedly stoking communal hatred in the region aimed at dividing the two communities.

Another right-wing leader Vinayak Pawaskar said, “Vikram has been falsely implicated in the case.”

Earlier in the day, a community delegation met Satara police superintendent Sameer Shaikh and appealed for criminal action against the rioters. The body of Noorulhasan Shikalgar (30) was brought to the hospital on Monday afternoon where the relatives and community refused to take it to graveyard demanding arrest of Vikram.

It was only after the police assured that additional statements in connection with the murder will be recorded and requests of community elders that the members relented and agreed for the burial. Noorulhasan was killed during a mob attack near a makeshift place of worship in Pusesavali village in Khataun taluka of the district.

A large number of community members had reached the hospital after the news reached that the body had been brought into the city. The father, mother and relatives of the deceased were also present at the hospital at the time of protest. The protestors demanded the arrest of Vikram and inclusion of his name in the FIR.

Shaikh said, “Whatever information and names that we have received are being investigated. The crime branch is carrying out a detailed probe.”

Vikram Pawaskar was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him on phone.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
