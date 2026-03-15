Muslim youths attacked during iftar in Pune, 11 injured

A mob of around 100 unidentified men allegedly attacked a group of Muslim youths who had gathered to break their Ramzan fast near Bopdeo Ghat on the outskirts of Pune on Friday evening. According to police, the assailants demanded that the youths remove their skull caps before assaulting them with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving at least 11 people injured. Police said the mob abused the group and assaulted them with sticks and koytas (sickles). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place around 6.30 pm near Askarwadi–Bhiwari ahead of Bopdeo Ghat, as the youths were breaking their day-long roza at an open spot near a pond. A large mob reportedly arrived on motorcycles and launched the attack, prompting police to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Based on a complaint filed by Firoz Javed Sayyed, police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Saswad police station.

The FIR states that around 100 men arrived on motorbikes and, without provocation, began intimidating the youths. Members of the mob allegedly questioned their presence, asking whether they owned the place and why they had come dressed in traditional attire. “The attackers also asked the youths to remove the skull caps from their heads,” the FIR stated.

Police said the mob abused the group and assaulted them with sticks and koytas (sickles). In the commotion, several people were injured, with at least 11 sustaining head and facial injuries.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune rural), confirmed that an FIR had been registered and that an investigation was underway.

“We have so far identified 10 to 15 suspects. Multiple teams have been formed to trace them and ascertain their affiliation. These people are likely to have previously been involved in cow vigilantism, and we are gathering more information,” said Kumar Kadam, senior police inspector at Saswad police station.

Some victims alleged they were surrounded by a large group of men who questioned their presence before attacking them. One of the injured youths said the group had assembled only to break their fast when they were confronted by the mob.

Following the incident, residents from Kondhwa and members of the Muslim community gathered outside Saswad police station late on Friday night, demanding immediate action against the attackers.

Eyewitness Abrar Khan said men from a nearby village surrounded the group.

“We had come to the Bopdeo Ghat dam area and later learnt in the village that any display of Muslim identity was not allowed there. We were fourteen and were surrounded by nearly 200 men. They removed our caps and assaulted us. The police did not act on our complaint for five hours. It was a public place that belongs to all citizens,” he said.

Feroze Javed Sayyed (36), a resident of NIBM, lodged a complaint with the Saswad police stating that the incident occurred around 6.30 pm at Askarwadi in Purandar. Sayyed said he had gone there with a group of friends on two- and four-wheelers to collectively break their Ramzan fast. The group had gathered near a pond and had brought food with them for iftaar.

The victims told police that the attackers assaulted them, hurled stones and forced them to run helter-skelter. The assailants also allegedly took away their mobile phones and cash. According to the FIR, the attackers taunted the victims, saying, “Is this your father’s place? Remove your Muslim skull caps. Why did you come here wearing Muslim dress?” The complaint states that nearly 150 persons were involved in the attack.

Police Inspector Kumar Kadam of Saswad police station said, “The youths from Kondhwa had visited the lake for iftaar when the incident took place. We are examining CCTV footage from the spot and further investigation is underway.”

​Police said the FIR has been registered under sections 118(1), 189(2), 190, 191(2)(B), 351(2)(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and section 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Further investigation is underway.