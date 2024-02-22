MVA seat-sharing pact finalised: Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide on remaining nine seats, said the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has finalised a seat-sharing agreement for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will decide on remaining nine seats (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to the media at Kolhapur, Pawar said, “The decision on 39 seats is finalised. There are differences within the INDIA alliance. In some states, as opposition parties are part of alliance partners there are some disputes. Senior leaders of various parties are holding meetings to iron out differences.”

On the BJP’s claim of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and 45 in the Maharashtra, Pawar sarcastically said, “They are underestimating themselves. They will get 500 seats in the LS and more seats in Maharashtra.”

The senior leader said that if the BJP is so confident of getting record seats, why are they ‘poaching’ leaders from opposition parties.

Deputy chief minister’s nephew joins Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar joined the Sharad Pawar-led party and announced to campaign for MP Supriya Sule.

Yugendra said, “I respect my grandfather Sharad Pawar. There is no split in the family.”

Sharad Pawar said at Kolhapur, “I did not know that Yugendra was into politics. He has taken a stand, and it is his decision. Yugendra is Ajit’s younger brother Shrinivas’s son and became a businessman after completing his education abroad.”

Yugendra runs Sharyu Foundation at Baramati.

Rohit Pawar said, “I congratulate Yugendra for supporting Sharad Pawar. It shows that the younger generation understands the ideology but those who enjoyed the power for last 20 years fail to do so for personal gains.”