Naidu Hospital receives poor response after shifting to Baner

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, the response to the historic Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital – the only infectious diseases’ hospital in Pune district – has weakened ever since it was shifted from its earlier location of Sangamwadi to Baner. The Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital was shifted from Sangamwadi to Baner on February 20, but the new location is not convenient for citizens resulting in underutilisation of the facility. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC plans to use the old site of the hospital for the civic body-run Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, medical superintendent, Naidu Hospital, said that currently, around seven to eight patients walk into the outpatients’ department (OPD) on a daily basis whereas at Sangamwadi, nearly 50 to 60 patients would walk into the OPD on a daily basis. “This is because the old location was convenient for patients. The new location is ideal for an infectious diseases hospital but connectivity is an issue. However, once the Metro work is completed, we will see more patients visiting the hospital,” Dr Patsute said.

“The earlier hospital was near six slums and most of the patients from these slums visited the hospital. Also, citizens from nearby areas of the city visited the hospital,” Dr Patsute further said.

The Naidu Hospital, started in 1918, catered to patients from the slums of Tadiwala Road, Mangalwar Peth, Kamgar Putala, Patil Estate, Wadarwadi and Khadki-Yerawada. Around 3.50 lakh families living in these slum areas were dependent on the Naidu Hospital for healthcare. Now, these slumdwellers have to visit the Kamala Nehru Hospital or Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of the PMC, said that once the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College is fully functional, citizens will get OPD and indoor facilities at the same location (Sangamwadi) free-of-cost. “Presently, the patients can visit the Kamala Nehru Hospital for treatment. There is a decline in the number of infectious diseases patients due to which the number of patients at Naidu Hospital has decreased,” Dr Wavare said.

Sangeeta Gaikwad, who stays at Tadiwala Road, said that the old location of Naidu Hospital was good as it was at a walkable distance. The alternative hospital namely Kamala Nehru Hospital is not a feasible option, and they have to spend on transport. “The Kamala Nehru Hospital is also crowded and we have to wait for long hours to get consultation. The PMC should do something for us so that the patients don’t have to suffer,” Gaikwad said.

Health activist Sharad Shetty said that the PMC decision to shift Naidu Hospital to the suburbs of Baner is a wrong decision and that such a hospital should be at a convenient location for citizens. “In case of an infectious diseases outbreak, how can patients from Manjari or Lohegaon visit this hospital? The location is not right and causes inconvenience to the patients. The PMC should have focused on strengthening the hospital rather than shifting it,” Shetty said.

Meanwhile, the new Naidu Hospital at Baner has been set up in a six-storeyed building with 55 healthcare staff including five doctors, 17 nurses, ward boys, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, ambulance drivers and security among others. The hospital has an indoor facility of over 50 beds kept ready to handle indoor patients.

Dr Patsute said that currently, there are only three patients admitted to the hospital but the capacity of the hospital can be increased in case of a surge in cases or an outbreak.