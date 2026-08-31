Names of over 13.32 lakh voters in Pune district unlikely to figure in draft electoral roll

The names of over 13.32 lakh voters in Pune district are unlikely to figure in the draft electoral roll to be announced on August 31. During the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, over 7.54 lakh voters were placed in the unmapped category and another 5.77 lakh were listed in the anomalies’ category. The draft electoral roll can be accessed by visiting either voters.eci.gov.in or ceo.maharashtra.gov.in after August 31. (HT)

According to the district election department data, the three assembly constituencies of Hadapsar (1.22 lakh), Chinchwad (1.03 lakh), and Khadakwasla (1.03 lakh) have the highest numbers of voters who are in either of these two categories.

Deputy district election officer Minal Kalaskar said that notices will be sent to all voters in the unmapped category to appear for hearing with relevant documents for inclusion of their names in the final electoral roll that will be published later. The unmapped category refers to those voters whose names or the names of either of their parents could not be mapped with the final electoral roll after the SIR exercise held over two decades ago.

As far as voters in the anomalies’ category are concerned, the respective electoral registration officers (EROs) will decide which voters will be served notices for hearing; Kalaskar said. “Several glaring discrepancies like mismatch in family names, alterations in names of fathers and mothers etc. were detected during the SIR exercise for a substantial number of voters in the anomalies’ category. Such voters have grim chances of being called for hearing,” sources in the district election department said.

The draft electoral roll can be accessed by visiting either voters.eci.gov.in or ceo.maharashtra.gov.in after August 31. Copies of the draft electoral roll will also be available with the respective booth level officers.

The district election authorities have appealed to voters whose names appear in the draft electoral roll to check the spellings of their names, names of their fathers/husbands, addresses, dates of birth, gender, voters’ id numbers etc. In case of discrepancies, the concerned voters have to fill in form number 8 and submit to the authorities for correction. Similarly for new voters or re-inclusion in the voters’ list, one has to submit form number 6 with supporting documents and self-declaration. Those whose names do not appear in the draft voters’ list can file objections’ claims between August 31 and September 30 this year. The authorities will conduct hearings to resolve disputes till October 29. The final voters’ list is likely to be published on November 4.