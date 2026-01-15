Narcotics syndicate active, gold smuggling declined: Pune Customs

Pune customs department carried out a major crackdown on narcotics, wildlife and medicinal plant smuggling between April and December 2025, seizing contraband worth ₹60.65 crore. During the nine-month period, customs officials confiscated 192.57 kg of narcotics, primarily hydroponic marijuana, valued at ₹43.63 crore, dealing a blow to both domestic and international smuggling syndicates operating through Pune airport. As per the data given by the department, enforcement actions between April and December 2025 include total seizures worth ₹60.65 crore, narcotics seizures of 192.57 kg valued at ₹43.63 crore, wildlife smuggling cases worth ₹11.18 crore, recovery of ₹2.38 crore in penalties in 12 cases of commercial fraud, and collection of ₹3.46 crore in customs revenue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Custom officials said the hydroponic marijuana was being trafficked into Pune primarily from Bangkok. The department noted a sharp rise in narcotics trafficking cases during this period, prompting intensified surveillance and intelligence-based operations.

Comparative data provided by the department shows a marked increase in seizures in 2025. Between April and December 2024, customs had seized 118 kg of narcotics valued at ₹11.21 crore. In contrast, during the same months in 2025, stricter enforcement resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth ₹43.63 crore.

In addition to narcotics, Pune customs has also stepped up action against wildlife and rare plant smuggling. Over the past nine months, three major operations were conducted at Pune airport involving flights arriving from Bangkok, leading to the seizure of wildlife and flora-fauna contraband worth ₹11.18 crore. Officials said timely intelligence inputs helped foil attempts to traffic rare wildlife species through Pune, preventing the city from becoming a transit hub for such illegal trade.

Commenting on the enforcement drive, Pune customs commissioner D. Anil said, “During passenger checks at Pune airport, cases of wildlife, flora-fauna smuggling as well as hydroponic marijuana trafficking have come to light. These are serious offences under international conventions and relevant central laws, and our department maintains a strict stance against such illegal activities.”

Additional commissioner Rahul Gavande said that while narcotics smuggling has increased in comparison to last year, gold smuggling has declined sharply. “Gold smuggling has reduced significantly. Not a single case of gold smuggling has been reported this month,” he said.