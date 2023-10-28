News / Cities / Pune News / Narcotics worth 14.55 cr seized in Pune district in last 10 months

Narcotics worth 14.55 cr seized in Pune district in last 10 months

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 29, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Rajesh Deshmukh, collector, emphasised the commitment of the district-level narcotics control centre committee in rescuing residents from the narcotics trap

In a joint effort, the Pune city police commissionerate, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, rural police, and government railway police have successfully seized narcotics worth 14.55 crore from January till October 2023.

The operation has led to the arrest of a total of 504 individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

Rajesh Deshmukh, collector, emphasised the commitment of the district-level narcotics control centre committee in rescuing residents from the narcotics trap.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any information related to illegal drug smuggling, sale, or cultivation to the nearest police station or committee member’s office,” he appealed.

To combat the growing menace of narcotic drugs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has directed the establishment of a district-level anti-narcotics central committee. Chaired by the district collector, this committee includes 13 members including the superintendent of police Pune rural, deputy conservator of forests, district health officer, etc. The committee conducts monthly meetings under the guidance of the collector.

The committee’s primary objective is to take effective measures against the rising use of narcotic drugs in the district and address the narcotic drug problem efficiently. Collaborating with the police department, the committee has taken significant action against illegal smuggling, cultivation, use, sale, and consumption of narcotic drugs.

