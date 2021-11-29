Narrow access road, small entry gate makes boarding at Hadapsar railway station a nightmare

PUNE Passengers at the Hadapsar railway station on Sunday had a harrowing time boarding a tri-weekly train to Hyderabad due to traffic congestion outside Hadapsar railway station.

Pune resident Kiran Pisal and his family almost missed the train,

Passengers said that it is a nightmare to reach the station . This is mainly due to a narrow approach road outside the main gate of the station, and the rush of vehicles causing traffic congestion. According to passengers, the main station gate is too small and long queues add to their woes.

“I had to board the train at 3.30 pm and we reached the station in auto at 3.15 pm. It took us 20 minutes to look for the station. The traffic congestion added to our troubles and we literally had to sprint to platform No.3 to bord the train. The railways and PMC should come up with a solution to resolve this issue as passengers have to suffer a lot,” said Pisal.

The Hadapsar (Pune) to Hyderabad (train no. 07013) is scheduled for departure on every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 3.30 pm. While the same train returns to Hadapsar on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Passengers start arriving at 2.30 pm or even earlier as they have trouble locating the station which is located quite inside from the main Mundhwa road. The auto stand outside the station and the railway quarters makes it impossible for commuters to navigate.

Another passenger Gaurav Kalantri said, “There is complete mismanagement at the Hadapsar railway station. Proper signage boards should be installed to give direction to passengers. The Hyderabad train departs from platform No. 3 which should be brought to platform No. 1 which is just next to the main entrance gate and it would be easier for passengers to board the train.”

Talking about the issue the Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma said, “The development work of the Hadapsar railway station is currently underway. We are aware of the passengers’ issue with regards to traffic congestion while entering the station, and this will be resolved. More passenger amenities will come up at the station as more train operations will start from here in next six months.”