Nashik rape probe: Shelter home did not have valid permits, say police

The owner of a Nashik-based shelter home, who has been booked for allegedly raping five minor girls and a 19-year-old woman, did not take permission from the relevant state women and child welfare and tribal welfare departments to run the facility, police officers familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Harshal More, who ran a private shelter home for children from the tribal community at Mhasrul, was arrested on November 24 on the charges of raping a 14-year-old girl from the facility. He was later booked for allegedly raping four more girls of the institute. During the investigation, a woman working at the institute said that the 32-year-old sexually assaulted her too after which a separate FIR was filed, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police ( Zone I) Kirankumar Chavan said More did not take permission from the state’s tribal welfare department and the women and child development department to run the facility, which is in violation of norms.

“The owner did not take any permission from the tribal department and the women and child development (WCD) department. Our investigation has revealed that he had only registered his ashram with the charity commissioner’s office. Based on these findings, further action will be taken,” Chavan said.

More set up the facility in 2018. It housed 13 girls and 14 boys, most of whose parents are daily wage labourers.

Vimala R, the commissioner of the state’s WCD department, said action will be taken against More for illegally running the shelter home.

“The said hostel is not registered with WCD department and if it has been registered illegally then criminal action must be taken,” she said.

Nasik division’s additional tribal commissioner Sandip Golait said they have sought strict action against More.

“We have clarified to the government that it is not a tribal ashram. Its functioning comes under the purview of the WCD department. However, we have asked the police to take strict action in this regard ,” he added.

DCP Chavan said More used to ask the girls to visit him in his room to massage his legs.

“He used to summon the girls to massage his legs and then sexually abused them. He threatened them with dire consequences if they told anybody about his act. A medical examination of all the victims has been done and the report is awaited,” he said.

