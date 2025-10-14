National Institute of Naturopathy to host wellness festival

The Ministry of Ayush’s National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) will celebrate the eight Naturopathy Day on November 18 with a four-day event “Ni-Sar-Gam – Healing and Wellness Festival 2025” beginning November 15 at its Nisarg Gram campus in Yewalewadi, Pune, said officials on Monday. The Ministry of Ayush has been observing Naturopathy Day since 2018 to mark the day in 1945 when Mahatma Gandhi became the lifetime chairman of the All India Nature Cure Foundation Trust. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Ministry of Ayush has been observing Naturopathy Day since 2018 to mark the day in 1945 when Mahatma Gandhi became the lifetime chairman of the All India Nature Cure Foundation Trust.

The event will be organised in association with Sense 22 Yoga, International Naturopathy Organisation, CH2 World Foundation, and Heartfulness Meditation, said Dr K Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN, Pune.

The festival will feature stalls showcasing natural health products, wellness innovations, and sustainable lifestyle solutions, seminars and talks, dance performances, Abhang recitals, music concerts and healthcare discussions.