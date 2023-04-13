Actress Uttara Baokar passes away in Pune

Pune: Noted actress and theatre artiste Uttara Baokar passed away in Pune following a brief illness, members close to the family said on Wednesday. She was 79. Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), acted in several plays with popular roles being “Padmavati” in “Mukyhamantri”, “Mena” in “Mena Gurjari”, “Desdemona” in “Shakespeare’s Othello”, and the mother in playwright Girish Karnad’s “Tughlaq”. (HT PHOTO)

Baokar, who was ailing for the last one year, died at a hospital on Tuesday and her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.

Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), acted in several plays with popular roles being “Padmavati” in “Mukyhamantri”, “Mena” in “Mena Gurjari”, “Desdemona” in “Shakespeare’s Othello”, and the mother in playwright Girish Karnad’s “Tughlaq”.

Knows for her role in “Yatra”, Baokar came into the limelight after her role in Govind Nihlani movie “Tamas”. Baokar also acted in Sumitra Bhave’s feature films.

Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar said that he did around eight feature films with her and Sumitra Bhave used to reckon her as an actor who used to do a strong female character. “She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets with her, there used to be a no-nonsense attitude around,” she recalled. (With agency inputs)