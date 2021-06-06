Home / Cities / Pune News / NCB nabs man wanted in drug case from Pune, 12 kg ganja seized
NCB office at Ballard Estate, Mumbai.(PTI file photo for representation)
NCB nabs man wanted in drug case from Pune, 12 kg ganja seized

The NCB had earlier arrested one person with 28 kgs of ganja and the man held on Sunday, identified as Sunil Bhandari, was wanted in that case.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:50 PM IST

A wanted accused in a drug case was held on Sunday along with an associate in Pune and a consignment of 12 kilograms of ganja was seized from his car, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said.

"Bhandari and his associate Aman Gagade were held from near a toll plaza in Pune on the basis of a tip off. A consignment of 12 kilograms of ganja was concealed beneath the front seat of their car. Bhandari has some nine serious offences against his name, including drugs, attempt to murder, extortion etc," an official said.

Story Saved
