NCP bats for special defence lounge at Pune airport
A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) delegation on Wednesday met Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, and submitted a memorandum requesting that a dedicated waiting lounge for defence personnel be constructed at the airport.
Dhoke confirmed the news and said, “I have received a memorandum from the NCP regarding public demand for an exclusive waiting lounge for our defence personnel at Pune airport. At the moment, I will not like to comment on it.”
Pradeep Deshmukh, spokesperson, NCP, said, “Our party delegation met the airport director and requested him for a waiting lounge for defence personnel in the new terminal building. Along with a written email to Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation, we have also told our senior leader, Ajit Pawar, to look into this issue and he will speak on this matter with our NCP MLAs who will take it forward with the civil aviation ministry.”
The email written to the civil aviation ministry stated that the NCP supports the demand made by civil aviation analyst, Dhairyashil Vandekar, for an exclusive lounge for our serving defence personnel at the civil terminal of Lohegaon airport. As there are several vital defence establishments in Pune, the city’s airport witnesses significant movement of defence personnel. The NCP is voicing the sentiments of the people of Pune and as a minimum mark of respect and honour for our forces, the least that we, as a civil community, can do, is to offer them this facility.
The Pune airport terminal is being expanded at a cost of more than Rs400 crore (which is ultimately public money) and it is expected that the civil aviation ministry, government of India and Airport Authority of India will respect the sentiments of the people of Pune.
Vandekar said, “I have been pushing for this matter since the last four years but I have always received a half-hearted response from various airport directors. Now as the people are supporting it, I hope we will get an exclusive lounge in the new terminal building. At least in this way, we can do our bit for defence personnel who come to the airport from nearby towns by providing them a comfortable waiting place at the airport.”
-
IIT-Kanpur set to get medical school on its campus
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur campus on July 16 (Satuday). K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
-
23 kg marijuana seized; one arrested for possession of drug
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur campus on July 16 (Satuday). K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
-
Wall of old wada collapsed in Kondhwa, 11 people rescued
As many as 11 people were rescued in Kondhwa after a wall of an old wada structure was collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 8 am. Fire officials were immediately rushed to the spot immediately for rescue operations. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said officials. On Thursday, at least 10 tree fall incidents were reported in Pune, said fire brigade officials.
-
SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters' list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters' list that was published earlier.
-
Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics