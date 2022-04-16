NCP condemns fuel hike in Pune
PUNE While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is busy asking to remove loud speakers atop mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa instead of the azaan, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday, put loud speakers to good use- to condemn fuel hike.
NCP’s urban cell head Nitin Kadam did agitation in front of Bhapkar Petrol pump on Satara road, “The loud speaker issue is political, but it is the common man who is facing inflation and unemployment issue. Hence, we decided to use the loudspeaker to voice the common man’s woes.”
‘As the fuel prices continue to rise, the common man bares the brunt of it all. We will continue to protest against fuel hike,” added Kadam.
Shatrughan Sinha breaks Asansol jinx: Why it's a historic win for Trinamool
Movie actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha broke the “Asansol jinx” by becoming the first Trinamool Congress candidate to win from the Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll, the result of which was declared on Saturday. In Asansol, former Union minister Sinha won with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes against his rival Agnimitra Paul (fashion designer-turned politician) of the BJP. The BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Ayurvedic lifestyle brand HERBEA raises seed round Pune: Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand 'HERBEA', which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics. Founded by Indraneel Chitale, Chinmay Bhosale and Sukumar Sardeshmukh in November 2021, Herbea focuses on making Ayurveda more accessible and palatable.
Startup mantra: Retrofit solutions to beat vehicle emissions
Amidst all the hype around electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicles, three entrepreneurs – Irfan Pathan, Rizwan Shaikh and Shantanu Sonaikar – through their clean-tech startup Pi Green Innovations have developed a retrofit solution for existing conventionally-fuelled heavy vehicles, diesel fuelled generator sets and industrial boilers in order to reduce and capture hazardous particulate matter emissions and pollution caused every day.
Jayashri Jadhav of Congress wins battle of prestige in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur
The Congress's Jayashri Jadhav on Saturday secured a comfortable victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-election to the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment. Jayashri Jadhav is the wife of Chandrakant Jadhav, a local entrepreneur who won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Jayashri Jadhav secured 54.4% of the votes, defeating Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.
Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 16 and 17: Here's a list of areas
Various areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts this weekend, on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17. Below are the areas that will face outages on Saturday, April 16: West Zone: Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected.
