NCP issues show-cause notice to spokesperson Rupali Thombre over remarks against women’s commission chief

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued a show-cause notice to its state spokesperson from Pune, Rupali Patil Thombre, over her remarks made in the media against state women’s commission chairperson and NCP women’s wing president Rupali Chakankar. (SOURCED)

The notice signed by NCP state organisation general secretary Sanjay Khodke termed Thombre’s statements as a violation of party discipline and directed her to submit an explanation within seven days or face disciplinary action.

The development comes after Thombre, along with several women’s organisations, staged a protest in Pune against the state women’s commission over the alleged suicide case of a woman doctor from Satara district. Thombre had accused the commission and its chairperson of inaction in the matter and demanded Chakankar’s resignation.

Reacting to the notice, Thombre posted a response on Facebook late Friday night, stating that the time given by the party for her explanation was “extremely short” and that she would provide a detailed clarification.

“Tonight, the party has sought an explanation regarding the remarks made about the women’s commission chairperson, who is known for delivering justice to women across the world. I will be giving a detailed clarification covering everything,” she wrote.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that after the party issued the notice to Thombre, she immediately met Ajit Pawar as he was in the city.

