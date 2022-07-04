NCP on alert mode as five MLAs from western Maha remain absent during polling
On Sunday, when Rahul Narvekar was elected as speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with 164 votes in his favour defeating Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes, alarm bells rung for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.
At least five NCP MLAs remained absent for the crucial election for the post of Speaker. According to NCP leaders, Indapur MLA Datta Bharne couldn’t come after his mother passed away on Friday. Baban Shinde, MLA from Mhada too was absent as he is in Australia for personal reasons.
The other two MLAs —Dilip Mohite, and Anna Bansode reached Vidhan Bhavan late following which they could not participate. Besides, two MLAs of Congress including Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti, an MLA from Solapur, and another AIMIM MLA were also absent. Another MLA Nilesh Lanke, did not participate as he is unwell , said NCP leaders.
However, political experts observed that all is not well in the MVA camp as Pimpri and Parner legislators Bansode and Lanke, who remained absent are considered close to former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. MLA Dilip Mohite Patil was unhappy with Thackeray government for ignoring Khed constituency.
Despite repeated calls, MLA Patil , Anna Bansode and Lanke were unavailable for comment.
“MLA Bharne’s mother passed away while legislator Mohite is in Australia. MLA Lanke is ill and needs bed rest. These are the genuine reasons and there is no other reason behind their absence. They had informed us in advance and the same has been communicated to the MVA partners,” said NCP Spokesperson Ankush Kakade.
Kakade and other NCP leaders were silent about whether these MLAs will participate in Monday’s floor test, which is crucial for Eknathj Shinde government to prove majority.
Kasba MLA Mukta Tilak and MLA Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap, both of whom are from the BJP also remained absent on health grounds.
MLA Dilip Mohite had expressed his displeasure at the MVA government at the time of Rajya Sabha elections and openly said that the work of the legislative assembly was not being done. At that time Ajit Pawar had spoken to him after which he became ready to cast his vote for Rajya Sabha elections. Bansode is an Ajit Pawar loyalist and was elected for the second time as the NCP legislator wherein Pawar had campaigned extensively for him.
Late on Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had called a meeting of the party MLAs to discuss Monday’s Trust Vote and the leader from the party who will be chosen as the Leader of Opposition. The issue of those absent was also discussed in the meeting.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
