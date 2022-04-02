NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sought party chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). There’s growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC’s drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori.Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
“PMC is taking harsh actions against hawkers. As we are nearing the festive period of Ramzan, many roadside food stalls and other stalls are being hosted by the common public. The street hawkers, small stall owners and small hoteliers are under high pressure due to this. If we do not take them into account, they will have to face unbearable losses. Already, they had to face difficulty due to Covid-19 and they have not recovered from it yet. Moreover, if we look at the other aspects of this, it is not good for the party as this will defame the ruling party administration in various parts of Pune”, Khan stated in his letter to Pawar.
A copy of the letter has been also sent to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP minority wing president Shabbir Vidrohi, NCP state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule
CM flags off two Metro corridors, citizens take a joyride
Mumbai Almost eight years after the first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar took off in June 2014, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday flagged off two Metro corridors in the western suburbs. This includes Dahisar East Andheri West Metro-2A and Dahisar East Andheri East Metro-7 corridor. However, on Saturday, only the first phase of both Metro corridors was flagged off. The entire length of both phases is around 35 km.
Rajnath Singh says pro-poor steps helped BJP get second term in Uttar Pradesh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh begins two-day visit to Lucknow, praises PM Modi, says Yogi fully lived up to expectations of people Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP's pro-poor initiatives from 2017 to 2022 were responsible for the party's government getting a second term in Uttar Pradesh. Rajnath Singh also praised local BJP MLA Dr Neeraj Bora. “I know you people like Dr Bora as was evident from his impressive win,” Rajnath Singh said.
Three Russians arrested with narcotics in Bihar’s Raxaul
Security personnel on Saturday arrested three Russian nationals, including a woman, and seized six kilograms of narcotics from their possession at Raxaul, on the Indo-Nepal border in East Champaran district of Bihar. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said DSP Immigration Department, AK Pankaj, who is currently posted at Raxaul. Those arrested have been identified as Roldugin Alexey, a resident of Mposad, Zherdev Ilia, a resident of Ryazan and Balshova Anna, a resident of Moscow.
Behave in friendly manner with public, Yogi tells officials
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to behave in a friendly manner with the public and public representatives. The chief minister was reviewing development works and law and order in Kashi at a meeting with officials here. He said Varanasi was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and, according to his vision, all development work should be completed within deadline. Yogi said there should be no role of dalals (touts) in police stations.
3 held in Khagaria for duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims with fake chopper tickets
Three people have been arrested from Khagaria by the Jammu police for allegedly duping people by providing fake tickets for helicopter rides from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the hill nearby, police said on Saturday. Those arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (24), Ashok Sharma (35) and Lakhpati Paswan, all residents of Subha Panchayat. “After obtaining transit remand, the Jammu police took them for further investigation,” additional director general of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit, N H Khan, which helped the Jammu police in the raid said.
