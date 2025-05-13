Menu Explore
NCP Pune chief Deepak Mankar, two others booked for alleged document forgery

ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2025 05:44 AM IST

To substantiate the claim of a land deal, Mankar reportedly submitted a stamped agreement outlining the alleged land deal. However, on verification, the document was found to be forged, said police

Pune city police have registered a case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Pune unit president Deepak Mankar and two others for allegedly fabricating documents to hide dubious financial dealings.

According to the officer, a total of ₹1.18 crore was found to have been transferred from the Red House Foundation's bank account to Mankar's personal account between September and October 2024.
According to the officer, a total of 1.18 crore was found to have been transferred from the Red House Foundation’s bank account to Mankar’s personal account between September and October 2024. (HT FILE)

The FIR also names Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde, with police stating that Kukde — a party functionary — is already in custody in a separate case involving serious sexual offences. He has been booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kukde was earlier arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women, one of them a minor, under the guise of offering financial aid through his NGO, Red House Foundation.

“While investigating that case, we came across suspicious financial links involving Mankar, Kukde and Jain. Initial checks revealed transactions that appeared irregular,” said a senior police official.

According to the officer, a total of 1.18 crore was found to have been transferred from the Red House Foundation’s bank account to Mankar’s personal account between September and October 2024.

“When questioned, Mankar stated that the money was a part-payment for a land deal with Jain. He claimed that Jain was purchasing a five-acre plot for 5.51 crore, and the transferred amount was an advance towards that,” the officer said.

To substantiate the claim, Mankar reportedly submitted a stamped agreement outlining the alleged land deal.

“However, on verification, the document was found to be forged,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Sandip Singh Gill confirmed that Mankar, Kukde, and Jain have been charged with forgery and using forged documents as genuine. “Further investigation is underway,” he said.

