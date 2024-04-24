 NCP (SCP) files complaint with ECI over poll symbol allotted to independent candidate - Hindustan Times
NCP (SCP) files complaint with ECI over poll symbol allotted to independent candidate

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 24, 2024 07:30 AM IST

NCP (SCP) has filed a complaint with ECI over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from Baramati

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati.

NCP (SCP) has filed a complaint with ECI over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from Baramati. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The NCP (SCP) claimed that the poll body has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to independent candidate Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah from Kasar Shirur in Beed district and has identified it as “tutari”.

The ECI has allotted “a man blowing turha” (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SCP).

The complaint filed by Laxmikant Khabiya, the poll representative of the party’s candidate, Supriya Sule, stated that there is a similarity in both names, which can cause confusion among voters.

Khabiya submitted the complaint to the returning officer on April 20.

“The symbol given to the independent candidate is a trumpet. In Marathi, it cannot be called “tutari”. We have requested the ECI to call the symbol “trumpet” instead of “tutari”,” he stated in the complaint.

The “turha” in the NCP (SCP) symbol is also called “tutari” in Marathi. It is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

Shaikh said, “I have filed a nomination to represent sugarcane cutter workers and the election commission has validated the trumpet symbol. The poll officers told me to ignore objections as the ECI has okayed the election symbol. My intention is not to eat into others votes.”

Sule said, “We have written to the ECI to not do injustice with me and Shaikh bhai (independent candidate). In fact, who is this man from Beed who wants to fight the election from Baramati? We don’t know who he is, but welcome him.”

Baramati will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has 38 candidates in the fray. Of the 46 candidates declared eligible to contest the seat, eight, including prominent NCP (SCP) leader Sachin Dodke, withdrew their nomination later, according to the returning officer.

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, and Priyadarshini Kokre of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main contenders in the poll battle.

Baramati is the home turf of the Pawar family, and Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, has represented the constituency thrice and is seeking a fourth term. Sule is pitted against her sister-in-law and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra, the candidate of the NCP.

The NCP is part of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

News / Cities / Pune / NCP (SCP) files complaint with ECI over poll symbol allotted to independent candidate
