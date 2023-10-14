NCP seeks more PMPML buses to transport dead body to crematorium

Pune: The Sharad Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) decision to bring down the bus service facility to crematorium from four to one. NCP has criticised PMPML’s decision to bring down the bus service facility to crematorium from four to one. (HT FILE)

The public transport utility provides bus service to transport dead body, along with family and relatives, from home to crematorium at a nominal rate of ₹300.

Nitin Kadam, NCP urban cell head, said, “PMPML runs the service known as Vaikunth Rath. However, they have reduced the number of buses from four to one. We met PMPML chairman and managing director Sachindra Pratap Singh and demanded to ply at least 15 buses, but they declined our appeal stating that it is a loss-making firm. The municipal corporation should provide aid to run the facility as PMPML will continue to use these buses to ply on normal routes.”

The NCP leader said that PMC and PMPML should look at the facility on humanitarian ground as many residents cannot afford private ambulance and it carries less number of people as compared to a bus. He urged the authorities to at least ply four buses dedicated to this purpose.

One of the PMPML drivers on condition of anonymity said, “We get many calls from families who have lost a dear one, but it is difficult to reach everywhere. Every trip takes at least three hours and we get calls anytime. We also face parking issues at slums.”

