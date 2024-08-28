NCP (SP) invites applications from aspirants in Pune 

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has taken the lead and invited applications from the candidates aspiring to contest polls from all the eight assembly constituencies from Pune city, the party office bearers said. NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “As many candidates are willing to contest the assembly election from the party, we have called the applications from willing candidates from all the eight assembly constituency seats from Pune city.” (HT FILE PHOTO)

According to Jagtap, the move was promoted on the instructions of party leaders Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil.

“Though we are an alliance partner of Maha Vikas Agadhi, it is not clear, yet which assembly constituency will go with which party. Keeping that in mind, we are preparing ourselves with all the assembly seats in the city,” Jagtap said.

The willing candidates will need to submit a form between August 29 and September 4. The party has also taken the lead in the assembly elections and started voter outreach.