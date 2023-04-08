‘His stand is party’s stand’: Ajit Pawar backs Sharad Pawar on Adani remark

Ajit Pawar, leader of the Opposition, stated on Saturday that Sharad Pawar’s comments about the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s (JPC) investigation into charges made against the Adani Group by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research were those reflecting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stand. Ajit Pawar, leader of the Opposition, stated on Saturday that Sharad Pawar’s comments about the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s (JPC) investigation into charges made against the Adani Group by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research were those reflecting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stand. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“Sharad Pawar is our supreme leader and when he has clarified his stand, it is now the stand of the party and we will not comment on it,” said Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar’s statement in support of Adani on Friday led to speculations about cracks in the opposition camp although Shiv Sena later clarified that the opposition is united against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand, Congress asserted that the NCP had formally supported the JPC demand and that Sharad Pawar’s remarks might be his personal opinion.

Pawar senior, meanwhile, further clarified his comment on Saturday and said that he favours a Supreme Court-monitored committee and not a JPC, as in a JPC, the ruling party will have the maximum number of members.

“I am not completely opposed to the JPC…there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted based on the majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more effective,” Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai.

The United States-based Hindenburg Research has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in the firms of billionaire Gautam Adani, resulting in strident protests by the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and others against the Narendra Modi government.

The Adani Group has denied these allegations and has claimed it complies with all rules and regulations in force in the country.

Was unwell, don’t speculate: Ajit Pawar on his absence since Friday

Ajit Pawar on Saturday said he cancelled his programmes for Friday as he was unwell over the past few days and asked the media to not speculate on such issues.

“I was unwell and felt uneasy due to a heavy bout of acidity, so I cancelled tours and events scheduled for Friday,” he said.

Pawar’s cancellation of programmes gave rise to speculation among political circles.