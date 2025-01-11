NCW launches probe into workplace violence after Pune BPO staff’s murder

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has set up a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing of a female BPO employee, who was attacked to death with a weapon by her colleague at the company’s parking lot in Pune over a financial dispute. The panel plans to recommend measures to ensure safety and security of women working in IT, BPO, call centres, ITES, and other tech-related sectors across the country. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The panel had taken suo motu cognisance of the shocking murder case.

The committee will comprise NCW member secretary Meenakshi Negi, former Haryana DGP BK Sinha, and former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha. It will be supported by NCW law officer Manmohan Verma, according to an official statement by the NCW. The woman’s brutal killing at the parking lot was witnessed by several onlookers who failed to intervene, sparking an outrage over the growing problem of bystander apathy.

The committee will review the case following the procedure outlined under Section 10 (1) and Section 10 (4) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990.

The mandate of the committee includes identifying lapses in workplace security, addressing bystander inaction, and strengthening institutional ties between private companies and law enforcement agencies for faster responses.

The panel will also propose a system for regular monitoring of safety concerns in the tech industry.

The committee is tasked with consulting stakeholders and submitting its findings and recommendations within 10 working days.

