Need of the hour to reverse health economics but it’s not an easy task: Tukaram Mundhe

Acclaimed IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe on Friday said that the need of the hour is to reverse health economics – a most complicated subject – to maintain public health but it isn’t an easy task. Mundhe was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th Aarogya film festival, organised by the P M Shah Foundation at the National Archives of India, Law College road.

“Health is a semi-public subject, which is the responsibility of the government. We need to reverse health economics to maintain public health,” Munde said. This is not an easy task as no one sector is responsible for it; be it the doctors, pharmaceuticals or equipment manufacturers, he acknowledged.

“Currently, the doctors advise us to conduct tests. Nothing wrong in conducting tests, but tests should be used as a tool and carried out when necessary. Today, the opposite of this is happening and only we as a society and as citizens can stop it,” Mundhe said, adding that specialists outnumbered physicians at present although it should be the opposite.

Advocating a healthy lifestyle, he urged people to change for themselves which in turn will help change society. “I am saying start acting for yourself in your life and change your thoughts, start actions and repeat the benefits, so that we can herald a good future. This message needs to be conveyed through films,” he said. Mundhe categorically said that the remarks he had made were in his personal capacity.

Gynaecologist Dr Arun Gadre, festival director Chetan Gandhi, P M Shah Foundation president advocate Kiran Kothadiya, and trustees - Dr Vikram Kaluskar, Jasbir Singh of NFAI and Satish Kondhalkar were also present on the dais.

Dr Gadre said that films are an effective medium to reach out to the masses as 75% of the content that is shown is remembered by people as it is visual. He stressed on the need to have short, crisp audio-visual content on health-related subjects and to have a special section at the Health film festival for the same.

Members of the jury including Dr Leena Borude, healthcare professional and consultant, Film and Technology Institute of India (FTII); Vinay Javalgikar, filmmaker; and Anuja Deodhar, teacher and social activist were felicitated. Monika Joshi moderated the programme while Gandhi rendered the opening speech. The festival started with a screening of the short film ‘Rekha’, which is based on skin protection.