New committee formed to review functioning of Sainik Schools

Barely eight months after major reforms were introduced in October 2024, the Maharashtra school education department has set up a new, seven-member committee to review the functioning of the state’s Sainik Schools and revisit the revised policy. Last month, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the formation of a state-level committee to initiate further educational reforms in military schools. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A government notification in this regard was issued on June 20, 2025 by the school education and sports department. The move follows rising concerns over the low percentage of students from the state’s 38 Sainik Schools qualifying for the National Defence Academy (NDA), the prestigious defence training institute located in Khadakwasla near Pune.

Deputy secretary of the school education and sports department of Maharashtra, Sameer Sawant, said that a decision to allow one Sainik School providing military education in each district had been taken through a government resolution (GR) on September 26, 1995. Under this policy, 38 such schools are currently operating in the state. However, these schools have not been able to maintain required standards.

Sawant said, “The new committee’s scope of work has been defined as visiting the Sainik Schools, understanding the current situation, suggesting necessary amendments to the revised policy, and recommending measures to increase representation from the state’s Sainik Schools.”

Last month, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the formation of a state-level committee to initiate further educational reforms in military schools. “The Sainik School policy was launched to ensure that more students from Maharashtra participate in the NDA selection process, and to instil discipline, confidence, teamwork, and leadership among them. However, there have been persistent demands for the schools to improve,” Fadnavis had said while chairing a meeting on reforms in military schools.

School education minister Dadaji Bhuse, too, assured that the government is committed to providing quality education in these institutions (Sainik Schools). “The committee must physically inspect the schools, examine the challenges they face, and their demands in detail, and submit a comprehensive report within the stipulated timeframe,” Bhuse said.

Inspections conducted after a policy revision on October 9, 2024 found that several Sainik Schools are failing to meet essential standards. Many students are not receiving adequate military training and guidance—factors critical for NDA preparation.