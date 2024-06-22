New monitoring hut at Sahyadri Tiger Reserve  

In a significant step towards enhancing wildlife protection at Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Kolhapur, a hut titled ‘Shivsagar Protection Kuti’ has been set up in Patan (wildlife) Range located on the border of the core and buffer zone area and will be equipped with all monitoring and communication devices, said a forest officer. The hut has been set up by Shishupal Pawar, range forest officer, and his dedicated field staff under the guidance of Uttam Sawant, deputy director of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. (HT PHOTO)

The hut was inaugurated in the Ambeghar Beat of the Patan wildlife range in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve on Saturday. The hut has been set up by Shishupal Pawar, range forest officer, and his dedicated field staff under the guidance of Uttam Sawant, deputy director of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve.

The primary aim of this protection hut is to enhance the efficiency of wildlife protection & conservation efforts in the Ambeghar Beat. It is expected to play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling poaching activities, thereby safeguarding the habitat of tigers and other wildlife species in the region, said Shishupal Pawar.

Currently, there is one male tiger in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve and there is a plan to relocate some Tiger in this reserve shortly. A basic preparation and ground survey were already carried out by senior forest officials.

The area is also known as the ‘tiger corridor’ and many wild animals can be seen in this tiger reserve area. The reserve has been divided into buffer zones where some villages are also located, and the core zone is an exclusive area for wildlife conservation. Human interference is strictly prohibited in the core area, however, on the pretence of wood collection, some villagers enter into the core area. Some poachers also approach the core area through a common route and harm the wildlife in this area. Hence this protection hub will help to keep a check on such activities in STR.

A forest officer along with two forest labourers will be deployed in the hut 24/7 on a rotation basis. There will be monitoring, and wireless communication devices will be set up there shortly.

A vehicle will also be made available in case of emergency, Pawar said.