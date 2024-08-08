New study to test ultra short-term TB preventive therapy in PLHIV 

In a first-of-its-kind study in the country, doctors at BJ Medical College (BJMC)-Sassoon General Hospital and scientists from John Hopkins University, US have started an ultra-short-term study amongst people living with HIV(PLHIV), said the officials. Under the study titled “One to Three HP” PLHIV will be examined and put on ultra-short-duration Tuberculosis (TB) preventive therapy recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). (HT PHOTO)

Under the study titled “One to Three HP” PLHIV will be examined and put on ultra-short-duration Tuberculosis (TB) preventive therapy recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the study, all 250 PLHIV will be given rifapentine and isoniazid daily for one month (1HP) unlike once weekly for 3 months (3HP). The outcome of therapy will be studied for one year to check if any of the patients develop TB post-therapy,” Dr Rohidas Borse, principal investigator and head of the department of medicine at BJMC said.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC, said, the BJMC and Johns Hopkins in collaboration have conducted several studies in past that helped the government develop strategies to combat public health issues.

“Johns Hopkins has a good team of researchers and similarly, BJMC has good clinicians that make a good team for the study,” Pawar said.

A Patient on condition of anonymity, said, “PLHIV are more prone to develop TB and the duration of medicine that has to be taken in HIV is lifelong. Also, in TB the number of medicines taken, and duration is huge. The reason to enrol in the study is to be part of a programme which can help save several lives in coming years.”