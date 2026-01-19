Next-generation post office launched at SPPU

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has taken a significant step towards strengthening its smart, student-centric campus infrastructure with the inauguration of a next-generation (N-Gen) post office at the Ganeshkhind Post Office within the university premises. The facility aims to provide faster, digital and more convenient services to students, researchers, faculty members, university staff and residents of the surrounding areas. (HT)

The facility was inaugurated on January 17 as part of the Department of Posts, Government of India’s initiative to modernise postal services and make them more technology-driven and citizen-focused. It aims to provide faster, digital and more convenient services to students, researchers, faculty members, university staff and residents of the surrounding areas.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, chief Postmaster General (PMG) of Maharashtra and Goa Circle Amitabh Singh, director of Postal Services, Pune Region, Abhijeet Bansode, and director of SPPU’s International Centre Vijay Khare, among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Kulkarni appreciated the concept of Next Generation Post Offices, stating that it reflects the transformation of the postal department into a modern, hi-tech institution. She added that despite rapid digitalisation, postal savings schemes such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and postal insurance continue to enjoy strong public trust.

Chief PMG Singh said the N-Gen Post Office represents a meaningful blend of “old India and new India,” combining the reliability of traditional postal services with modern facilities. He expressed confidence that the upgraded post office would become an attractive and useful space for the younger generation.

The N-Gen Post Office at SPPU offers several modern amenities, including digital and fast-track postal services, free Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, a mini library and a comfortable waiting area.

After IIT Bombay, SPPU has become the second institution in Maharashtra to host a Next Generation Post Office, further reinforcing the university’s image as a progressive, innovative and student-oriented campus.