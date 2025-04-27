NGT asks authorities to submit report on visitors’ policy ahead of fireflies festival

Ahead of the fireflies’ festival to be held between May 17 to June 22, at various locations in Maharashtra, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructed the Maharashtra Forest Department and tourism departments to submit a report on the visitor policy for this festival. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the NGT on April 17 issued an order directing the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Directorate of Tourism to submit their reply affidavits within four weeks. (HT)

Ganesh Borhade, a resident of Nashik who is active in wildlife conservation in this area, has recently submitted an application, stating that due to the fireflies festival being held at Kalsubai Wildlife Sanctuary, the protected area faces significant ecological disturbances due to unregulated tourism during the festival, such as artificial lighting from flashlights, mobile phones, and vehicle headlights, which disrupt the fireflies’ natural mating behaviour, leading to a decline in their population.

The application further mentioned that the activity is being conducted under eco-tourism and ought to have been governed as per the ‘Eco-Tourism Master Plan’. Various private operators are permitted by the Forest Department to establish tents and camping facilities within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Kalsubai Wildlife Sanctuary. A set of guidelines was issued by the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kalsubai Wildlife Sanctuary and Maharashtra Forest Department in May 2024, which was inadequate for the protection of Fireflies. Hence, the tribunal is requested to frame detailed guidelines for the protection and conservation of fireflies.

Speaking about the development, Borhade said, “This particular application was made with regards to Kalsubai Wildlife Sanctuary, however, there is a mention of other forest areas as well, where such festivals are being held. Hence, it is applicable to all those places. Currently, the guidelines for such festivals are made at the local level by the Range Forest Officers.”