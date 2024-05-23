 NGT asks MPCB to club applications filed regarding Pavana, Indrayani pollution - Hindustan Times
NGT asks MPCB to club applications filed regarding Pavana, Indrayani pollution

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 24, 2024 05:50 AM IST

In February 2024, the Hindustan Times reported that Pavana River entered the ‘priority 1’ category due to an increase in pollution

To streamline the hearing on Indrayni and Pavana rivers’ pollution, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to club all the applications regarding the case. The order has been issued in a recent hearing held on May 21.

The NGT has been receiving multiple applications since January this year about the river pollution in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers. (HT FILE)
The NGT has been receiving multiple applications since January this year about the river pollution in the Indrayani and Pavana rivers. In February 2024, the Hindustan Times reported that Pavana River entered the ‘priority 1’ category due to an increase in pollution. Taking cognizance of this news, the principal bench of NGT registered a suo motu case on the same in March and asked MPCB to submit a detailed report on it. The NGT then transferred the case to the western zonal bench.

On May 21, the western zonal bench held the first hearing on the case. The hearing was held by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Vijay Kulkarni, an expert member. Representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), MPCB, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and district collector’s office appeared for this hearing.

The next hearing on this matter will be held on August 27.

