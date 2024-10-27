NGT constitutes panel to study environmental impact of horses at Matheran

Pune: The Western Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday constituted a three-member committee to assess the environmental damage caused by horses used for tourism purposes in Matheran hill station. The tribunal has asked the panel to recommend preventive measures after site visit. The next date for hearing is scheduled on December 23 this year. NGT Western Bench on Friday constituted three-member committee to assess the environmental damage caused by horses used for tourism purposes in Matheran hill station. (HT FILE)

Matheran, the picturesque and popular hill station, located at 2,636 feet above sea level, offers breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere. With its difficult terrain, visitors are provided limited options for transport, including horseback and hand-pulled rickshaws. However, the animals are said to be damaging the ecology and environment of the hill areas.

Sunil Shinde, a resident of Matheran, through advocate Tushar Kumar had approached the NGT to direct authorities to restrict the number of horses used for tourism purposes in Matheran.

Shinde in his application stated that the hill station is part of an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) declared by the Government of India in 2003. The daily operation of 460 horses and 200 ponies in the pristine environment results in over three tonnes of horse dung dumped across the valley, damaging the ecology, besides causing air, water and land pollution, which, in turn, affects people’s health. He suggested eco-friendly transportation alternatives, such as battery-operated vehicles.

Admitting the application at the hearing on Friday, the NGT bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member constituted a three-member committee, including representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Matheran Hill Station Municipal Council, and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The tribunal directed the panel to visit the site and recommend measures for minimising the impact on environment and submit report within six months. MPCB has been made the nodal agency in the case.