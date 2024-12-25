NGT directs Bhor, Nasrapur local bodies to submit responses on river pollution

With the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) updating about river pollution and waste dumping in Shivganga River and Lendi Nullah flowing through Bhor and Nasarapur villages, the Western Bench of National Green Tribunal has directed the local bodies and Pune district collector to submit responses over the environmental issues. The bench after receiving the complaint asked MPCB to file their response and the latter supported the allegations made by the complainant. (HT PHOTO)

The NGT order released at the hearing on December 19 and uploaded on website on Monday is based on a complaint registered by Rajesh Kadam, a resident of Bhor tehsil, regarding waste dumping and water pollution in Shivganga River and Lendi Nullah.

The bench after receiving the complaint asked MPCB to file their response and the latter supported the allegations made by the complainant. The board in its response stated that a spot inspection carried out in June 2024 found the claims true.

The board officials said that a fresh inspection will be conducted, and its report will be submitted before the tribunal within four weeks.

Upon hearing this, the three-member bench of Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson; Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member issued the order. The tribunal directed the Pune district collector, chief officer of Bhor municipal council and sarpanch of Nasarapur village panchayat to submit their responses about the open waste dumping and water pollution in Shivganga River and Lendi Nullah within four weeks of uploading the order by NGT.

The next hearing for the case is set on February 10, 2025.