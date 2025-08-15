Pune: The western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), during a hearing on August 13, directed Pune police to submit a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken to address noise pollution violations during last year’s Ganesh festival. NGT directs Pune police to submit report on last year’s Ganesh festival noise violations

The directive follows an execution application filed by Pune-based audiologist Dr Kalyani Mandke through Advocate Maitreya Ghorpade. Mandke alleged that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and police were directed to publish a list of violators within seven days of the festival’s conclusion, but they failed to do so.

The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on August 22.

The NGT, in its judgment dated August 30, 2024, issued multiple directives to curb noise levels during the Ganesh festival. The NGT directed the MPCB and police to ensure real-time noise monitoring at all pandals and display the readings with permissible limits prominently at at least two locations, besides instructing authorities to limit the dhol-tasha group to 30 members and ban the use of DJ and toll systems. Following the order, the noise level was monitored at 200 Ganesh pandals during the festival last year.

In the present application, it has been alleged that several of these directives have not been implemented by the Pune police commissioner and the MPCB. This includes non-disclosure of action taken by police on violators and also from the MPCB.

During the hearing on August 13, a bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr Vijay Kulkarni (expert member) issued notices to all respondents, making them returnable before the next hearing date. While counsel representing the state of Maharashtra and the MPCB accepted the notices on behalf of their clients, the tribunal ordered that notices to the remaining respondents be served directly by the registry.

Advocate Ghorpade said, “Based on our complaint, the NGT had issued a landmark order on noise pollution monitoring during last year’s Ganesh festival. For the first time, real-time monitoring was carried out at 200 Ganesh pandals, which was commendable work by the MPCB. However, the board was directed to publish a list of pandals violating noise pollution norms within seven days of the festival’s conclusion, which did not happen.”

“Also, no significant awareness programmes were conducted throughout the year. This is why we have filed the execution application. We believe the NGT will take an appropriate decision that will help curb noise pollution during the Ganesh festival,” he said.

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “We will get more information about the order and appropriate action will be taken.”