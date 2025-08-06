Pune: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), western zone bench, has imposed a fine of ₹39.30 lakh on Nashik-based Karamveer Shankarrao Kale Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ( Distillery Division) for violating environmental norms, including failure to dismantle a ‘kaccha’ lagoon and solar pits that led to the contamination of a local stream connected to the Godavari River. NGT imposes ₹ 39.3 lakh fine on distillery for environmental violations

Additionally, the bench, comprising justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr Vijay Kulkarni (expert member), has ordered Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri to conduct a six-month study to assess the impact of contaminated groundwater on local crops. The cost of the study will be borne by the distillery, the bench stated in its order.

NGT gave the ruling on the case, which was filed in 2024 by local farmer Uttam Manohar Mokal against the distillery unit, on July 15. The order was uploaded on August 4.

Mokal in his application complained about alleged environmental violations by the distillery in Kolgaon Mal village.. The case was supported by findings from a joint committee constituted by the NGT, which submitted that the unit had discharged highly concentrated effluents onto surrounding land in violation of environmental norms. The discharge, it said, had contaminated groundwater, making it unfit for human or animal consumption.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had earlier issued directions to the distillery in April 2023 under Sections 33A of the Water Act and 31A of the Air Act, ordering the payment of ₹39.30 lakh as environmental compensation.

However, the amount was not deposited by the unit, prompting the NGT to intervene and direct the distillery to pay within a month. The tribunal also specified that the compensation would be used for environmental restoration in the affected region.