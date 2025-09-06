NGT orders builder to pay 2.55 crore compensation for flouting EIA rules

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental damage compensation of ₹2.55 crore on a private developer for violating environmental norms during the construction of a residential project in the Tergaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The tribunal directed that the penalty be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), noting that the builder had failed to comply with mandatory environmental safeguards while carrying out construction activities. The Western Bench of the NGT, headed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni, issued the order, which was uploaded on September 3. (HT FILE)

In its observations, the tribunal stressed that such violations not only disrupt the ecological balance but also set an adverse precedent for urban development in environmentally sensitive areas.

A petition was filed by city residents Tanaji Gambhire and Tushar Kakade in 2016, who alleged that the developer had illegally constructed multiple buildings on the said land in Mulshi taluka.

According to the applicants, the project included eight residential towers, two commercial blocks, parking structures built on 10 per cent of the designated open space, and three clubhouses located above the parking complexes. These, they argued, were constructed in blatant violation of environmental safeguards.

During proceedings, the tribunal noted that the project covered a total construction area of 50,041.19 square metres across two plots, identified as Plots B and C. The construction on Plot C alone exceeded 20,000 square metres, which, under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, made it mandatory for the developer to obtain environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). However, the builder never applied for such clearance, a lapse the NGT deemed a clear violation of the law. Acting on the principle of “Polluter Pays,” the tribunal held the developer accountable and directed the payment of compensation.

This is the second such action of its kind in the city within a week. On August 29, the tribunal had directed another developer of a Katraj-Kondhwa Road project to pay ₹1.7 crore as EDC for similar violations.