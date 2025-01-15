NGT satisfied with Pavana River action plan, directs RRC to finalise timeline for implementation

Expressing satisfaction over the existing action plan for the Pavana River submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in the first week of January, the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the river rejuvenation committee (RRC) for the Pavana River to finalise the timeline for the implementation of the existing plan and submit a report on the same within three months. Earlier on December 30, 2024, a review meeting was held by the MPCB, attended by representatives of various authorities including the CPCB, MPCB, PCMC and MIDC. (HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the action plan during the hearing held on January 7, the NGT said, “We find this action plan, which was discussed in the review meeting of the CPCB, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to be quite impressive and we are of the view that once the steps stated in this action plan are taken, the problem of pollution taking place in the Pavana River would be taken care of adequately.”

The NGT further raised concern over the implementation of this action plan. The CPCB in its order issued on January 10 stated that with regards to how this action plan is to be implemented, it is apprised that the RRC has already been constituted in 2018 and comprehensive action plans have been prepared for rejuvenation of the identified Pavana River stretch by the RRC constituted by the respective state government administration under the overall supervision and coordination of the principal secretary, environment department of the concerned state. The NGT said, “We are of the view that the same committee should convene a meeting of the authorities concerned in the present case as well and after thorough consideration and consultation, may lay down the timeline for carrying out the action plan along with the source of funding and submit a report to this tribunal within three months from the date of issuance of the order.”

Additionally, the NGT also directed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to submit details of sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be set up and the current status of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Pune, to ensure that somebody represents them on the next date failing which the tribunal may direct the personal appearance of the CEO of the Zilla Parishad before the tribunal. The next hearing is scheduled on April 2, 2025.

