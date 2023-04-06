Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic to be diverted from April 10 for two days at Chandni Chowk

Traffic to be diverted from April 10 for two days at Chandni Chowk

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 06, 2023 07:34 PM IST

The service road work has been completed and will be open to traffic on April 10. This service road will serve as an alternate route for commuters

In efforts to complete work on Chandni Chowk flyover before its inauguration on May 1, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to divert traffic via alternate routes from April 10 for two days. The work on the flyover is 90% complete and grinder work will be done between April 15 and 20, said officials.

The work on the Chandni Chowk flyover is 90% complete. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The work on the Chandni Chowk flyover is 90% complete. (HT FILE PHOTO)

NHAI officials stated that traffic will bediverted to speed up work. “The service road work has been completed and will be open to traffic on April 10. This service road will serve as an alternate route for commuters from April 10 onwards. An official notification will soon be sent,” said Sanjay Kadam NHAI Pune project director.

Work on the subway to Mulshi is currently in full swing. Apart from this, the works of service roads from Bavdhan to Satara and Veda Bhavan to Mulshi have been completed. It is planned that the inauguration of the new flyover bridge will be done on May 1 due to which works rushing to complete tasks, said NHAI officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
may 1 subway nhai mulshi bavdhan inauguration service road satara + 6 more
may 1 subway nhai mulshi bavdhan inauguration service road satara + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out