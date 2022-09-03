NHAI plans runway at logistics park near Sangli
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to build a runway at logistics park near Sangli, says Nitin Gadkari
PUNE: Sangli city may get an airport in the near future as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to build a runway at a nearby logistics park.
Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways (MoRTH), said, “NHAI has identified the land for a logistics centre at Ranjani near Sangli. We are laying a road to the logistic park that can be used as a runway. Aircraft can take off from this stretch and it would be used as a road when there are no flights.”
“NHAI’s decision would help to get an airport for Sangli city, one of the main centres in western Maharashtra. The region already has airport in Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Shirdi. After Pune, Shirdi is one of the busiest airports in the state.”
Under the Bharatmala project, 35 multi-modal logistics parks are planned in the country, including five in Maharashtra at Jalna, Nashik, Solapur, Sangli and Pune.
Gadkari is promoting logistic parks around highways as it will help to boost the country’s economy. He has appealed to state governments to allocate land for setting up the parks.
The Bharatmala project is a dedicated highways sector programme to optimise efficiency of freight and passenger movement across India and setting up requisite infrastructure. Implementation of the project and green highways will reduce logistics costs by 3% of the GDP, according to a government report.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
