NHM staff flag salary delays; fear disruption of health services

Pune: Thousands of contractual healthcare workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) haven’t been paid in two months. These delays are sparking fears that essential medical services could soon be disrupted. Thousands of contractual healthcare workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) haven’t been paid in two months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In Maharashtra, there are 42,000 contractual NHM staff, including 2,855 contractual staff in Pune district. The staff includes doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers and community medical officers amongst other technical and non-technical staff.

All staff members of the NMH Contractual Officers and Staff Association stated that the issue has been there for the past 16 months.

Harshal Ranavre, state coordinator, informed that salaries for over three months were pending and salary for only one month was received on Wednesday (yesterday). “The salaries are expected to be credited on the first of every month, but the problem has been frequent. The officials claim they have not received funds from the Central government, and the state has not made any budget allocation. If the problem is not solved, we have decided to go on a strike and stop work,” he said.

As per the officials, the problem has been frequent and last year the NHM staff had gone on a strike for 19 days in September. Similarly, the staff had gone on a strike in 2023 for a period of 38 days.

“Many of us are struggling to pay rent, school fees, and daily expenses. Despite repeated assurances, there is no clarity on when payments will be regularised. It feels like our work is valued, but not our survival,” said Anish Pathan, another state coordinator of the association.

Confirming the development, Jagannath Virkar, additional mission director, NHM, said, “The salaries have been released for January and grants for the month of February have been received on Wednesday. The salaries will be released today (March 26),” he said.

According to officials, a provision of ₹400 crore for two months’ salaries has been approved. The issue was discussed on Thursday during a finance review meeting, and instructions have been issued to ensure the timely disbursal of salaries. Despite this, employees remain sceptical, citing no visible improvement in the situation over the next few months.