Night temperature in the city again falls to below-normal level

After a significant rise in minimum temperature, the city again witnessed a drop in mercury. While the temperature recorded on October 30 was 16 degrees Celsius, it dropped by two degrees to 14 degrees Celsius on November 1. The city is expected to experience a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours, however, a rise in minimum temperature is expected November 3 onwards, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The decrease in relative humidity percentage is helpful for further decrease in minimum temperature, according to an expert from IMD. (HT PHOTO)

The city saw below-normal temperatures between 14 and 15 degrees Celsius for the last five to six days, which was mainly due to cooler winds from the northern states. However, after formation of an atmospheric system over the Arabian Sea around October 30, the city as well as other districts in the state experienced an increase in minimum temperature which rose from 14 degrees Celsius on October 29 to 16 degrees Celsius on October 31. However, in just 24 hours, the temperature fell again to below-normal level on November 1.

Jyoti Sonar, scientist, weather and forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Due to formation of an upper cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea adjacent to the Konkan area, there was an increase in humidity in the atmosphere which resulted in a rise in minimum temperature. However, the moisture incursion has reduced in the last 24 hours, and the temperature has again fallen to below-normal level. The situation will continue till November 3. Thereafter, a slight increase will be seen in minimum temperature in Pune city and the surrounding area.”

Meanwhile, in Shivajinagar, the maximum temperature recorded was also slightly below-normal level. The IMD recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar till 6 pm. Similarly, relative humidity of 80% to 90% was recorded on October 31, which reduced to 27% to 50% on November 1. The decrease in relative humidity percentage is helpful for further decrease in minimum temperature, according to an expert from IMD. Meanwhile, the constant variation in temperature is impacting the citizens’ health significantly. Medical practitioners in the city are seeing an increase in patients with viral fever, and infection.

