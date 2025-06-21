Night work begins on Pune’s Sadhu Vaswani overbridge project

Construction of the Sadhu Vaswani Railway Overbridge (RoB) has slowed due to restrictions on heavy vehicle movement imposed by the traffic police and interruptions caused by the monsoon. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started key concreting work during night hours to speed up the work. The demolition began in July 2023, with the Koregaon Park side nearly completed. However, work on the Pune Cantonment side had yet to begin as the Central Railways has not issued a block schedule causing delay in the reconstruction of the new bridge. (HT PHOTO)

The overbridge, which connects Koregaon Park to Pune Cantonment, is rebuilt to replace the aging and inadequate structure and ease growing traffic congestion in the area. PMC has set a completion target of March 2026.

“Despite traffic restrictions during the day, we’ve initiated night concreting work to avoid further delays. Ramp work is ongoing on the Koregaon Park side, along with girder and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) ramp work. The central ramp is fabricated off-site,” said Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer, PMC project department.

“The concreting work has been disrupted due to continuous rain. We are adjusting our work schedule according to weather conditions,” he said.

The railway administration allocated block for the bridge work in December last year and the work that started in January was completed in May. PMC demolished the remaining section of the old RoB. The civic body had sought a 50-hour traffic block to dismantle the bridge and clear debris. The permission came after more than two months of follow-up since late last year.

