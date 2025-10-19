Nilesh Ghaywal and 13 others booked for extorting ₹44 lakh from a woman businessman

The Warje-Malwadi police have registered a case against Nilesh Ghaywal, his brother Sachin Ghaywal, and 12 others for allegedly extorting ₹44 lakh from a woman entrepreneur based in Karvenagar.

According to DCP Sambhaji Kadam, the accused reportedly set up a fictitious dairy business under the name of Ghaywal’s cousin to funnel the extorted money. The complainant, a 40-year-old director of a company that provides services to an educational institute in Karvenagar, was allegedly coerced into transferring the money under threat.

Based on her complaint, police have booked Bapu Kadam, Nilesh Ghaywal, Sachin Ghaywal, Pappu Dalvi, Abhi Gorade, Deepak Amale, Babu Veer, Amol Bandage, Bapu Pisal, Amol Lakhe, Sandeep Phatak, Babalu Golekar, and Babalu Survase under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation revealed that the complainant met Bapu Kadam, who also works at the same educational institute, through her business dealings. Kadam allegedly claimed to run a dairy business in the Kothrud area and promised to supply paneer and milk to her firm.

Acting on this agreement, the complainant transferred ₹22 lakh on two occasions. However, no supplies were delivered. When she followed up, Kadam allegedly threatened her, claiming links to the Ghaywal gang and warning her to stop pursuing the matter or face consequences, including the forced closure of her business.

Police are now tracing the flow of funds and working to identify additional individuals involved in the scheme.