NMA to preserve Tarabai Maharani samadhi and other sites
PUNE: The National Monument Authority (NMA) officials visited the Sangam Mahuli near Satara and the samadhis (tomb) of Maratha queens Tarabai and Yashubai in a step towards preservation of the historic spots that lie in ruins.
NMA chairman Tarun Vijay and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were part of the inspection team.
Vijay said, “Along with the two samadhis, a comprehensive development report on Mahuli group of temples, known as Dakshin Kashi, comprising five grand temples belonging to the 11th and 12th CE Hemadpanthi style architecture near Satara which was known as the place for Maratha warriors, will be given to the Central ministry of culture.”
He said, “Maharani Tarabai’s contribution to India’s freedom and her role to thwart the Moghuls is an inspiration for coming generation. The sacrifice and courage of Yashubai is a subject of several Marathi books.”
The NMA chairman said that the heritage development will be carried out jointly by the state and central governments.
“The development by local enthusiasts may result in haphazard and unplanned development against the archaeological standards. The state government has ignored this place of immense archaeological and cultural significance. We will try to draw the attention of Maharashtra government in this regard,” he said.
These temples are situated on the confluence of rivers Krishna and Venna near Satara in Maharashtra.
Vijay was accompanied with senior ASI officer Gajanan Mandaware and historian Mohan Shete.
He also visited Ramtek temple, Ambala gate, Sindoori bawli and Mansar Buddhist stupa. He said he will submit a comprehensive report to Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy.
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
