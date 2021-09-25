No Aadhar card needed to ride PMPML’s ‘Punyadasham’ buses soon: mayor

PUNE Passengers travelling on the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) ‘Punyadasham’ buses in the city are being asked to show their Aadhar cards to gain entry into the buses. Passengers have demanded this decision be revoked, a sentiment echoed by Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

“This is a good service started by PMPML within the peth areas to travel to a short distance for just ₹10. But when I got into the bus, the conductor asked for my Aadhar card, which I was not carrying. He told me to get down from bus. It is unfair. PMPML is getting their ticket money, so they should not stop passengers from travelling on this bus,” said Madhusudhan Paranjpe, a commuter and senior citizen.

In July this new bus service was launched by the public transport body under which 50 midi-sized buses with a seating capacity of 24 people started to ply the old parts of the city. For any given distance the ticket fare is ₹10.

“I have spoken with the PMPML officials to cancel this decision of asking for the Aadhar card while boarding the bus. Passengers can then freely travel around the city without their Aadhar cards in these buses,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.