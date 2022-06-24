No BJP role in Maharashtra political crisis, claims Chandrakant Patil
Amid the banner of revolt raised by Eknath Shinde within Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maharashtra state unit chief Chandrakant Patil denied that his party has anything to do with the ongoing political crisis in the state.
Speaking in his hometown Kolhapur during his visit to the city on Friday, Patil said that the saffron party was not supporting the rebel group currently in Assam’s Guwahati, as accused by the Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Incidentally, Shinde, while addressing the rebel MLAs in his camp in Guwahati, said in a veiled reference to the BJP that a “national party” has supported his rebellion. On Pawar’s statement about the BJP playing a role behind Shinde’s rebellion, Patil said, “I feel Pawar and Sena’s Sanjay Raut exercise their right to freedom of speech excessively. I am not watching daily news so unaware of what is happening in Sena.”
Patil denied reports that the BJP has received an offer from the dissenting Sena group to form a government in alliance with it.
“The BJP has no hand in whatever is happening in Sena. There are many national parties in the country. You will have to ask Shinde which party is supporting them,” Patil told reporters in Kolhapur on Friday.
According to Patil, there has been no proposal so far from anyone to BJP. Whenever there is any proposal, a core committee of 13 members sit and discuss it before forwarding it to the central committee.
“We have not received any offer from the rebel group. … Our style of working is studying in advance and in detail which we will do in this case as well,” he said.
Regarding Devendra Fadnavis rushing to Delhi, the state BJP chief said, “It is his routine visit. There are many issues that need to be taken up with the party leadership and therefore he keeps visiting Delhi.”
Patil pointed out that he had predicted the MVA government’s fall due to its internal contradictions. “We are not trying to bring the government down. I had been saying that the MVA government will fall due to its internal contradictions, which is turning true now,” he said.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai’s Latest Suburb?
Over the years it's come to be referred to as Mumbai's 'Hamptons', an allusion to America's Long Island beach resort, where tony New Yorkers spent their summers. But Alibag, lying 120 km south of Mumbai has a rich history of its own, dating back to the swashbuckling admiral of the Maratha Navy among others, Kanhoji Angrey; including a thriving community of Bene Israel Jews and a local populace of fisher folk and farmers.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness
In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year's Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.
-
Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.
-
Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
-
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries. The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics